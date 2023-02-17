Short Interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Decreases By 15.1%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 831.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 252,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Trading Down 1.0 %

BYSI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 156,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,657. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

