Short Interest in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Expands By 6.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

BHG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 533,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

