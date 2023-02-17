Short Interest in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Expands By 6.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

BHG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 533,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

