Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expands By 13.6%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.59. 320,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average of $150.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

