Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Increases By 5.9%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 470,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,309. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $569.31 million, a P/E ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

