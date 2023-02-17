Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Declines By 12.8%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 81,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,060. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

