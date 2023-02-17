Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Rises By 8.7%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sada Benjamin Francisc Salinas acquired 387,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 387,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,001.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,868,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CENAQ Energy by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 369,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CENAQ Energy by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 264,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,349,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

Shares of CENQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 194,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

Featured Stories

