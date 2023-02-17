Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Drops By 7.0%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 924,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CESDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 8,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,445. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

