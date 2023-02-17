Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Drops By 7.0%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 924,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CESDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 8,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,445. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.