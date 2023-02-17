Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Increases By 9.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFFE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,467. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

