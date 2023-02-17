Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Decreases By 12.6%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chase Trading Up 3.0 %

CCF traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260. The stock has a market cap of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58. Chase has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $100.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.34.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

