Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Declines By 12.9%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 809,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 97,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -599.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

