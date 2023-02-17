Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Increases By 10.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 203,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CPK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $120.61 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $142.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
