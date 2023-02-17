Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Rises By 5.5%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

CLAA stock remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,472. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

