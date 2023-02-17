Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Rises By 13.2%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,734. The company has a market capitalization of $690.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 464,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 108,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

