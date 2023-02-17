Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Drops By 7.7%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,469.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at $874,469.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,446. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 158,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,582. The company has a market capitalization of $394.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Articles

