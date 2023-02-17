Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Increases By 10.8%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $213.50.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

