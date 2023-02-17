Short Interest in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declines By 6.2%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE DLR traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

