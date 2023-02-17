Short Interest in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declines By 6.2%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE DLR traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

