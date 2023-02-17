Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Decreases By 7.6%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 22,670,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DASH traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. 10,791,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

