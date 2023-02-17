Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Declines By 6.6%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELF traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $73.50. 157,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,453 shares of company stock worth $9,664,041. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

