Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Grows By 13.0%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 852,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ECNCF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 263,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

