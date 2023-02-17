Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Drops By 6.1%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

EGKLF stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

