Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Decreases By 12.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Evolent Health Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:EVH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 224,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health
In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.