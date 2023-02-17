Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Decreases By 12.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 224,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Evolent Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

