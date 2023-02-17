Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Expands By 13.2%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FATBP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

