Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Rises By 10.5%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 143,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

FISI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,907. The company has a market capitalization of $385.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

