Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Grows By 9.5%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Fluent Stock Up 1.2 %
FLNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 10,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.