Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Grows By 9.5%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fluent Stock Up 1.2 %

FLNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 10,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

About Fluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

