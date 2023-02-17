Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Grows By 9.2%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 142,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Forrester Research Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FORR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $685.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,590 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORR. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.