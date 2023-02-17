Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Grows By 9.2%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 142,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Forrester Research Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of FORR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $685.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research
In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,590 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORR. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
Read More
