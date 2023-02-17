Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Declines By 6.4%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FET traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.