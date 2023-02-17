Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declines By 19.2%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

FRD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 46,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,877. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

