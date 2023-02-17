Short Interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Drops By 13.2%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

