Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Drops By 6.6%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,271.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

