Short Interest in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Rises By 5.1%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 1,728,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

