Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Grows By 9.2%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

HURC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

