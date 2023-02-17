Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Drops By 12.0%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 355,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 62,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

