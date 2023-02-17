Short Interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Increases By 14.7%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
JOANN Trading Down 2.7 %
JOAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,473. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. JOANN has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $562.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.80 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
