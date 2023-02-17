Short Interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Increases By 14.7%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

JOANN Trading Down 2.7 %

JOAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,473. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. JOANN has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $562.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.80 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

