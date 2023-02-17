Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Declines By 6.0%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.53 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

