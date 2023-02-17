Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Decreases By 11.9%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Kelso Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,125. Kelso Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.