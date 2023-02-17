Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Decreases By 13.8%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 2,429,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

