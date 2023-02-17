Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Decreases By 21.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kopin Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 313,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,732. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kopin Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kopin by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Further Reading

