Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Decreases By 21.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Kopin Price Performance
NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 313,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,732. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
Further Reading
