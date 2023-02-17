Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expands By 9.6%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Local Bounti Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LOCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 91,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,904. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Local Bounti

In other Local Bounti news, insider B. David Vosburg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,192,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the first quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.