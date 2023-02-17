Short Interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Grows By 9.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 129,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,408,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,271,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.