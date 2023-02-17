Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Declines By 12.8%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley lowered their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.99. 278,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,053. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $720.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,328 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 129,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

