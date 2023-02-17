Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Declines By 17.3%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MetLife Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.47. 3,197,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,319. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

