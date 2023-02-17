Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Increases By 9.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 25.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

