Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Drops By 9.1%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

CWLPF remained flat at $1.12 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.