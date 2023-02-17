Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 795 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

