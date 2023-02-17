Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,741,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,798,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

