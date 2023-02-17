Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.09 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

