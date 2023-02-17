Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

