Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Western Union by 52.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Union by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Union by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WU opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

