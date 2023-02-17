Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $505.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.37. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.