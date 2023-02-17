Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,957 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.